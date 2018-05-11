Proposals for church renovation, coffeehouse and Buffalo Wild Wings await review in Costa Mesa

What do a church, a coffeehouse and Buffalo Wild Wings have in common?
They're all on the packed agenda for Monday's Costa Mesa Planning Commission meeting.
Up first is a request from St. Mary Armenian Church to renovate its property at 148 E. 22nd St. by building a new 8,618-square-foot assembly hall and adding 1,374 square feet of classrooms and office space to its sanctuary.
The assembly hall could be used for fellowship gatherings, baptisms, funerals, weddings, fundraisers, cultural activities and other events, according to planning documents.
Also proposed is the demolition of the 7,634-square-foot Zorayan building on the church site and nearby residential structures on church-owned property at 118 and 126 E. 22nd.
The project also calls for parking lot improvements, development of a new landscaped courtyard and plaza and exterior renovations to the sanctuary.
St. Mary has called the Eastside property home since its consecration in 1992.
"The proposed improvements ... will not only help to refurbish the aging facility but provide a resource that will service both the residents of Costa Mesa and the greater American Armenian community of Orange County," church member Shant Dakessian wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission in March.
However, Keary Gregg — who manages a neighboring property on Virginia Place — wrote a letter to the commission outlining several concerns with the church's project, including the proposed height of the assembly hall and possible noise, light and privacy issues for the surrounding area.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Commissioners also will discuss whether to allow demolition of the former Mimi's Cafe at 1835 Newport Blvd. to make way for Buffalo Wild Wings, a chain of sports bars known for its chicken wings.
The new restaurant would be 5,766 square feet and include a 742-square-foot outdoor dining area, according to planning documents. Proposed hours are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Mimi's occupied the site in the Costa Mesa Courtyards commercial center across from the Triangle for more than three decades until closing in 2016.
Coffeehouse
Commissioners also will consider permitting a coffeehouse to brew a location in the Westside.
MoonGoat Coffee would open in a 4,639-square-foot space at 1985 Placentia Ave. It would include a 400-square-foot outdoor patio and room for onsite coffee roasting.
Hours would be 6:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The coffeehouse is part of a wider vision to renovate the industrial center at 1975, 1977, 1981 and 1985 Placentia into a complex that can accommodate a mix of uses, according to planning documents.
Monday's commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.
