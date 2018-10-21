Scarecrow Festival stirs up seasonal fun in Costa Mesa

Residents scared up some fun in Costa Mesa on Saturday as the weekend-long Scarecrow Festival got underway at Fairview Park.
Along with perusing the frightful or funny stars of the show, guests could ride the Goat Hill Junction railroad, participate in arts and crafts, check out Costa Mesa’s mobile recreation program and have their faces painted.
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the park, 2480 Placentia Ave.
The event was originally held from 1938 to 1941 and was revived in 2013 in honor of the city’s 60th anniversary.