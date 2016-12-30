2016 in review: Eventful election and Trump-related dust-ups are among top stories of Costa Mesa's year

A shift in the balance of power at City Hall, sweeping new rules approved at the ballot box, the dedication of a veterans museum, two Donald Trump-related controversies, a death sentence for one of the city's most notorious criminals … 2016 had a bit of everything in Costa Mesa.

Here are some the top local stories from the past year, listed in chronological order:

Progress and a setback at fairgrounds

In March, the OC Fair & Event Center broke ground on a project to develop a veterans museum at the county fairgrounds. About eight months later, on Veterans Day, officials dedicated the new Heroes Hall.

The museum, in a former Army barracks that veterans and preservationists had lobbied to save from demolition, will offer year-round educational programs, performances and rotating exhibitions starting in February.

However, another fairgrounds project ran into trouble. An artistic memorial dedicated to agricultural workers remains closed to the public due to structural issues. The Daily Pilot reported in June that the "Table of Dignity" needed to be renovated to ensure it is structurally sound.

The Fair Board in September approved paying a Sacramento-based group $27,500 to come up with renovation plans and in December OK'd spending an additional $250,000 toward fixing the memorial.

The Fair Board approved the memorial concept in 2013 with an initial budget of $90,000.

Water and sanitary districts spar over merger idea

An April 22 letter from the Mesa Water District to the Costa Mesa Sanitary District touched off an ongoing war of words over the possibility of consolidating the agencies' operations.

For much of the year, the districts sparred over whether such a union would bring operational or financial benefits to ratepayers. Mesa Water commissioned a study that concluded a merger could result in millions of dollars in one-time and annual savings, though the sanitary district strongly disputes those findings.

The battle made its way to the Nov. 8 ballot in the form of Measure TT, an advisory measure that passed with almost 55% of the vote. Mesa Water officials say they will continue to explore a merger, while sanitary district officials say they're open to talking about how the districts can work together, but not about consolidation.

Vandalism mars protest after Trump rally

An evening that began with a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump at the OC Fair & Event Center ended in chaos as protesters spilled onto nearby streets, damaging police vehicles and snarling traffic.

The melee following the April 28 event at the Pacific Amphitheatre resulted in 17 arrests and prompted the Orange County Fair Board to adopt new policies to better manage and plan high-profile events.

The eventual president-elect's campaign cut a $15,655 check to Costa Mesa City Hall to cover some of the costs of policing the rally.

Costa Mesa double-murderer sentenced to death

In September, an Orange County Superior Court judge affirmed a death sentence handed down by a jury in January for convicted double-murderer Daniel Wozniak.

Wozniak, 32, a community theater actor from Costa Mesa, was convicted in December 2015 of killing Sam Herr, 26, and his friend Juri "Julie" Kibuishi, 23, and carrying out a gruesome cover-up attempt that included beheading Herr's body and staging Kibuishi's body to look as though Herr had sexually assaulted her.

Wozniak carried out the slayings in May 2010 in an attempt to steal $62,000 that Herr had saved from his military service in Afghanistan. Wozniak is now in San Quentin State Prison.

PI in local spying case pleads guilty to 4 counts

Christopher Lanzillo, 46, a private investigator from Lake Arrowhead who prosecutors allege was trying to dig up dirt on three Costa Mesa council members during the city's contentious 2012 election pleaded guilty in September to four felony counts related to the case.

Lanzillo admitted to two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime of unlawful use of an electronic tracking device, one count of false imprisonment by deceit and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime of falsely reporting a crime to an agency, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

The counts stemmed from accusations that he illegally tracked then-Councilman Steve Mensinger and a lawyer and submitted a false drunk-driving report against Councilman Jim Righeimer. Prosecutors contend Lanzillo was trying to dig up dirt on Mensinger, Righeimer and then-Councilman Gary Monahan, who were feuding with Costa Mesa's police union in the months before the November 2012 election.

A separate civil lawsuit filed by Mensinger and Righeimer against Lanzillo, the police association and its law firm at the time, alleging they harassed and intimidated them, is ongoing.