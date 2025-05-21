Locals slide into summer at Wild Rivers in Irvine

Local families make a splash at Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, which opened for the season on May 17.

Clouds loomed in the gray sky over Wild Rivers in Irvine on May 17; the waterpark’s first day of the season. While the gloomy weather wasn’t ideal, the Currier family didn’t let the clouds ruin their day.

“I don’t really care if it’s overcast, it just means there won’t be as much people here,” said Troy Currier.

Troy and his siblings Kendall, Brock and Jake Currier all visited the park on opening day, excited to ride water slides like Pelican Plunge and Bora Bora Boomerango.

Advertisement

“I am excited to ride Boomerango, if I am tall enough,” Brock hedged about the raft ride that boomerangs riders up and then down a steep wall.

Jake, the youngest of the Currier’s was visiting for the first time.

“Are the pools heated?” he asked his older siblings with a nervous smile.

This is Wild Rivers water park’s third summer at the Great Park in Irvine, where it has resided since closing its former location at Irvine Meadows in 2011. The original park opened in 1987 on the former Lion Country Safari grounds.

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine opened for the season on May 17. The park features water thrill rides like Typhoon, Tiki’s Revenge, Pelican Plunge and Bora Bora Boomerango. (Courtesy of Wild Rivers)

The newly designed park is nearly double the size of the original, sitting on 20 acres and boasting 30 wet and wild rides. Among them are the Shaka Bay Wave pool, Castaway River, one of the longest lazy rivers in California, and five family raft rides that allow groups to ride together. The opening kicked off with Live Island Style Caribbean music at the Wave Pool, with more DJ sets and live entertainment planned for weekends throughout the summer.

“We’re so excited to welcome guests back to Wild Rivers for our third full season of thrilling water attractions, family-friendly amenities and top-tier guest service,” said Steve Mayer, general manager of Wild Rivers. “Wild Rivers offers a fun, safe, clean and exciting destination for families, thrill-seekers and groups looking to make the most of summer.”

The lack of sun didn’t bring down the excitement of the Wild Rivers staff either as they bustled around the park on opening day. Chaise lounges were readied in the private cabanas. Lifeguards stood at their posts on the landing at Bombay Blasters. At the Mustang Bar & Grill, bartenders rimmed cups with chamoy and Tajin for micheladas.

Susan Kruizinga, director of sales and marketing at Wild Rivers, walked the park not long after rope drop, checking in with employees and guests.

“We do get a lot of young adults that come without kids to have a day with cocktails and fun food and to relax in the sun,” said Kruizinga.

Lorenzo Poto and Nathan Hallauer came out to the park from the Los Angeles area with friends and made sure to grab cocktails first.

“Our group of friends wanted to come out because that had been last year; I have never been,” said Poto. “Even though it is a little colder we thought opening day was good time come out here.”

“We are pretty excited to start hitting the rides and that there are no lines today,” said Hallauer.

While young adults come to the park to enjoy the thrill rides Wild Rivers is designed for all ages, with two children areas; Cook’s Cove and Kontiki Cove. This year the park is also introducing Mermaid Cove, an immersive mermaid makeover that was previewed at the recent 2025 “State of the Great Park” event. A mermaid in a giant clamshell throne will offer braiding, glitter tattoos, shimmer freckles, photo ops and more beginning in June.

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine features more than 30 rides and attractions, including two children’s areas with mega water play structures. (Courtesy of Wild Rivers)

Kids also make up part of the Wild Rivers team, since it is one Orange County’s largest youth employers.

On opening day Corbyn Mix, who many might recognize from Wild Rivers social media, filmed a quick video for Instagram. When 14-year-old Mix came in for a job interview with his Mom, he wasn’t old enough do any of the other jobs at Wild Rivers, so Kruizinga pulled him on to her marketing team to capture content around the park.

“We like to highlight the rides, give some tours and give some challenges for guests to win free Dippin’ Dots or something from the accessory shop,” said Mix.

Like many of the employees at Wild Rivers, the water park is Mix’s first job.

“We have a team of seven kids, all different ages, and we try to see where they can fit, whether it’s YouTube, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook,” said Kruizinga.

Many people checking in on opening day are activating season passes, a process Kruizinga said they streamlined this year.

“Last year, your first time here no matter if it was opening day or throughout the season, you had to stand in line to process your pass,” said Kruizinga. “This year we sent everyone an email with instructions so they could do it from the comfort of their own home.”

Wild Rivers water park opened for the season on May 17, with body slides, tube rides and family-friendly attractions. (Courtesy of Wild Rivers)

Those small changes make sure families have a fun and memorable experience at Wild Rivers, no matter the weather.

“Even if the sun isn’t out, you’re still happy because everybody is super happy you are here,” said Kruizinga.

Wild Rivers in located at 1000 Great Park Blvd. in Irvine. General admission starts at $79.99 and junior admission (under 48″ tall) starts at $54.99. Children age 2 and under are admitted free. Private cabanas, discounted tickets and season passes are available at wildrivers.com