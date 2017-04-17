Woman hospitalized after car crashes and rolls over in Costa Mesa

A woman who police say was reaching for a makeup bag while she was driving in Costa Mesa ended up in a hospital Monday morning after her car struck a parked vehicle and rolled over, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police responded to reports of a crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Vanguard Way, said police Lt. Vic Bakkila.

Bakkila said the woman was reaching for a makeup bag when her vehicle veered to the right, struck a parked car and rolled onto its side.

The woman, who police said is in her late 30s, was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach after complaining of pain.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

