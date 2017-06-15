2 Costa Mesa apartments damaged in fire

A fire that started at a triplex in Costa Mesa on Wednesday night caused significant damage to one apartment and minor damage to an adjoining unit, fire officials said.

Costa Mesa firefighters responded to 275 Cabrillo St. at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report that a fire had broken out at one of the two-story triplexes in the three-unit complex, said Capt. Chris Coates.

The blaze was concentrated in a wall between two residences, Coates said.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes, according to Coates.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN