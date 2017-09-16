Huntington State Beach gets tidied up

Friends of the ocean celebrated a job well-done Saturday after they plucked trash from Huntington State Beach and dozens of other Orange County waterways during the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day.

Cleanups took place at 53 sites along beaches, bays and inland waters countywide, including several in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. Some sites, including Huntington, capped the day’s work with parties.

In last year’s cleanup, about 7,200 volunteers collected more than 56,600 pounds of trash and recyclable materials around Orange County.