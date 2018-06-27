DAILY PILOT

Fire crews knock down 3-alarm blaze at Huntington Beach warehouse

Jun 27, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse on Chemical Lane in Huntington Beach on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

Fire crews contained a three-alarm blaze that broke out Wednesday morning in a Huntington Beach warehouse, officials said.

Huntington Beach firefighters were called to a fire at Sports Solutions Inc. at 15675 Chemical Lane at about 10:15 a.m., said Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez.

When crews arrived, flames were chewing through the roof as thick smoke billowed from the structure, Lopez said.

Firefighters determined no one was inside and then fought the blaze from the outside using ladders, Lopez said. Crews from Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Garden Grove and the Orange County Fire Authority assisted.

Huntington Beach firefighters on a ladder truck douse a blaze at a warehouse on Chemical Lane on Wednesday.
Huntington Beach firefighters on a ladder truck douse a blaze at a warehouse on Chemical Lane on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

Sixty-four firefighters worked to knock down the blaze by about noon.

One person reported a minor injury and was treated at the scene, Lopez said.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

