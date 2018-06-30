Voters will be asked whether to approve borrowing for high-ticket items but there is only one such project on the horizon

The police station, at 870 Santa Barbara Drive, would be about 60 years old by the time the city starts working on its replacement in 2032. In the meantime, the Newport Center building is getting a series of refreshes: earlier this year, the City Council approved about half a million dollars in major interior remodels, including updated lighting, ceiling tiles, a new electrical system and paint, and about $440,000 in new furniture and fixtures. The city is also planning to spend about $1.35 million this year to remodel the bathrooms and locker room and upgrade the shooting range.