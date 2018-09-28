4 arrested in Costa Mesa gang sweep

Costa Mesa police and state and county authorities made four arrests Wednesday in a sweep of four Costa Mesa locations targeting people with gang connections in violation of their parole, the Costa Mesa Police Department said Thursday.
Charles Oswald, 35, of Costa Mesa was arrested on a felony warrant and suspicion of evading an officer after a foot pursuit into Talbert Regional Park, police said. The warrant was related to post-release supervision, police said.
Angel Estrada, 25, of Lake Forest, Bryan Islas, 35, of Santa Ana and Binh Giang, 31, of Westminster were arrested on suspicion of violating their parole, police said. Authorities did not provide further details.
All four were booked into Orange County Jail on no-bail holds.