Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue man trapped in vehicle following crash on Newport Boulevard

A man had to be extricated from his vehicle following a three-car crash early Monday in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police and fire officials were called out to southbound Newport Boulevard near East 16th Street at 7:48 a.m. after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle crash, said Costa Mesa fire Capt. Chris Coates.

Rescue crews worked for about 15 minutes to extract the man, estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s, out of his vehicle using the Jaws of Life and other tools. He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, Coates said.

A woman, who was driving a different car, was not injured. Two men, who were in a truck, declined to be transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. Southbound Newport Boulevard was closed briefly Monday as police investigated.

