Tustin woman, 23, identified as driver killed in 405 Freeway crash in Fountain Valley

A 23-year-old Tustin resident was identified Monday as the woman killed early Friday when her car crashed and overturned on the northbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley.
Alexandra Haines was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Friday on the 405 Freeway under the Slater Avenue overpass, according to Orange County Coroner officials.
California Highway Patrol officials said Haines was driving a Ford Fusion when the sedan veered toward the side of the freeway north of the Brookhurst Street offramp, struck a light pole and slammed into a guardrail.
The impact caused the vehicle to overturn under the Slater Avenue overpass. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
