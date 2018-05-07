DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Tustin woman, 23, identified as driver killed in 405 Freeway crash in Fountain Valley

By
May 07, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Tustin woman, 23, identified as driver killed in 405 Freeway crash in Fountain Valley
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

A 23-year-old Tustin resident was identified Monday as the woman killed early Friday when her car crashed and overturned on the northbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley.

Alexandra Haines was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Friday on the 405 Freeway under the Slater Avenue overpass, according to Orange County Coroner officials.

Advertisement

California Highway Patrol officials said Haines was driving a Ford Fusion when the sedan veered toward the side of the freeway north of the Brookhurst Street offramp, struck a light pole and slammed into a guardrail.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn under the Slater Avenue overpass. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

Advertisement
Advertisement