Death of man found in burning car on 55 freeway is labeled suspicious

The death of a man found in a burning car last week on the 55 Freeway was not the result of a crash, and Costa Mesa police detectives are investigating the case as suspicious, authorities said Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 5 to the southbound 55 near the 73 Freeway connector after receiving a report that a car was on fire.

A man found inside the 1995 Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP and coroner’s officials initially investigated the case as a crash but tapped Costa Mesa police to investigate because the man hadn’t sustained any injuries related to a traffic collision.

It isn’t clear how the man died.

The body was identified Wednesday through DNA, but the man’s name will not be released until his family is notified, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Jason Chamness at (714) 754-5197.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN