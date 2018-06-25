Racing dogs draw a crowd in Huntington Beach

Dachshunds and other small dogs drew a crowd Sunday as they competed in the first races of the summer at Old World Huntington Beach.
Visitors could enter their canines for $15 to race on a makeshift outdoor racetrack while German food and drinks were available for purchase.
Old World typically hosts dachshund races monthly, but during the venue’s Oktoberfest celebration, the doxies will be duking it out every Sunday between Sept. 9 and Oct. 28.
For more information, visit oldworld.ws/dachshund-races.html.