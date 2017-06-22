H.B. assistant city manager moving on to top job in Fullerton

Huntington Beach Assistant City Manager Ken Domer is moving on to serve as Fullerton’s city manager.

The Fullerton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of his appointment. His last day in Huntington Beach will be July 21.

Domer has held his Huntington Beach position since October 2013. He is set to make an annual base salary of $225,000 in Fullerton, according to a city news release. He said he’s currently making about $210,000.

Domer said he has enjoyed his time in Huntington Beach but has been looking to get back into a city manager role after previously serving as Villa Park’s city manager.

And since he lives in Orange, an added bonus of his new job will be a shorter commute, he said.

“Huntington Beach is a great place with a great community,” Domer said. “I think it is one of the best jobs as far as being an assistant city manager.”

As he looks back on his years in Huntington Beach, an issue that stands out to Domer was the controversy surrounding a plan to allow construction of single-family homes at the former LeBard Elementary School at 20451 Craimer Lane. He had to navigate choppy waters as the Huntington Beach City School District wanted to sell the site to a housing developer while Seaview Little League wanted to continue using the baseball fields.

Domer worked with each group and the issue was resolved, with the city retaining six acres for the Little League’s use and the district getting its development deal.

City Manager Fred Wilson said Domer has been involved in all aspects of city operations in Huntington Beach but was especially helpful in conducting labor negotiations and economic development.

“Ken was a really great asset,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the city will open nationwide recruitment over the next few weeks to replace Domer.

