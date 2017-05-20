Rubber ducks race bill-to-bill at 25th Duck-a-Thon in Huntington Beach

Thousands of rubber ducks raced from the Huntington Beach Pier to the shore Saturday for the 25th annual Duck-a-Thon.

Duck owners and spectators watched eagerly as the ducks were dropped from the pier and swept toward the sand by waves. The owners of the first 60 ducks that reached the beach received a prize.

Another duck race, this one for local businesses, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winner capturing the Golden Duck Traveling Trophy.

A vendor festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza. A Kid Zone offers bounce houses, rubber duck decorating, games and prizes.

The Duck-a-Thon started Friday evening with food and wine tasting at the pier.

Proceeds from the three-day event benefit AltaMed’s Huntington Beach Community Clinic.

For more information, visit duckathon2017.kintera.org.