Newport to Ensenada race celebrates 70 years with a sunny start

A brilliant spring sky greeted sailors Friday as they set out in the 70th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race.
More than 185 boats set a course south, vying to be the first to cover the 125 miles to the Baja California coastal city. Among them were trimarans that glided like sea gulls into the horizon, and the wooden Cheerio II, with its nearly 90-year-old owner, Dick McNish.
Aboard the Hylas True was Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club Commodore Chuck Wert, continuing his 40-year onboard-chef tradition with celebrity chef and cookbook author Rocky Fino.
Meanwhile, the all-female crew on the Pole Dancer raised the sails while decked out in pink shirts emblazoned with the hashtag #charliestrong in honor of accomplished mariner Susan “Charlie” Arms, who is battling breast cancer.
All the while, sailors waved and cheered amid the gull chatter just off the Balboa Pier.
The Newport to Ensenada race is presented by the Newport Ocean Sailing Assn. A trophy ceremony is planned for Sunday at Ensenada’s Hotel Coral.
