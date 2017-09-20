New ‘flower street’ signs paint a new picture in Corona del Mar

East Coast Highway through Corona del Mar is like a bouquet with the installation of new illustrated signs for the “flower streets” that feature a picture of each street’s namesake bloom.
The new gently curved signs where Acacia, Begonia, Carnation, Dahlia, Fernleaf, Heliotrope, Iris, Jasmine, Larkspur, Marigold, Narcissus, Orchid, Poinsettia and Hazel intersect with East Coast Highway replace the blue signs with gold fins typical of other Newport Beach street signs.
The Corona del Mar Business Improvement District budgeted $10,000 for the new sign project.
