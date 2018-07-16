Costa Mesa motorcyclist dies after crash on 55 Freeway

A 40-year-old man who was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa on Saturday night died at a hospital hours later, authorities said. His passenger was seriously injured.
Orange County coroner’s officials identified the rider who was killed as Michael Larocque of Costa Mesa.
The California Highway Patrol received a report of a crash involving a Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet Cruze and a motorcycle on the northbound 55 just north of the 73 Freeway at 9:30 p.m., Officer Paul Fox said.
Fox said the Mustang and the Cruze sustained rear-end damage in the crash. Larocque and his passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.
Larocque died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The passenger, whose name was not released, was admitted to the hospital, Fox said.