Fountain Valley events help celebrate city's 60th anniversary

Happy anniversary, Fountain Valley.

The “nice place to live” is heading into an extended weekend of festivities as it celebrates the 60th anniversary of its incorporation, with the annual Summerfest carnival as the centerpiece.

All events will be held at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St., and are free unless stated otherwise.

Here’s the lineup:

Summerfest

5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Food, rides and live music

No admission fee, but there is a parking fee of $5 to $10, plus separate charges for rides. Rides are priced individually, though wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $25 to $30 in advance and $30 to $35 at the gate. All rides are $1 on Thursday.

For more information, visit fvsummerfest.com.

Fireworks

8 p.m. Friday

VIP cocktail and fireworks viewing party is available from 7 to 9 p.m. for $25 at fvcommunityfoundation.org/forms.aspx?FID=68.

Classic car and truck show

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

More than 200 classic vehicles

No admission charge, but there is a parking fee.

Parade

9 a.m. Saturday

On Heil Avenue starting at Magnolia Street and ending at Summerfest.

