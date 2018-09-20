Fountain Valley chooses partner for $1.3-million general plan update

Fountain Valley will spend more than $1.3 million to update its general plan.
The City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to contract with Santa Ana-based PlaceWorks to prepare an updated general plan, which the city uses to guide long-term development.
For $1.36 million, PlaceWorks will update the planning blueprint, which covers elements such as land use, traffic circulation, housing, public safety and open space in outlining how to manage the city’s growth over the next 20 to 25 years.
Fountain Valley’s last comprehensive general plan update was in 1995.
The update process will take about 2½ years.
The city is accepting applications through Tuesday for residents to serve on the General Plan Advisory Committee. The city will select four residents, based on geographic quadrants, to join the 15-person board, which also will include representatives of the City Council, the business community and school boards.
To apply, visit fountainvalley.org/1268/General-Plan-Advisory-Committee-GPAC.
Paving design contracts
The City Council unanimously agreed to spend $116,550 on design work for two upcoming street repair projects.
The council awarded contracts to Garden Grove-based DMS Consultants to design residential roadway rehabilitation for a neighborhood bounded by Warner Avenue, Newhope Street, Heil Avenue and Harbor Boulevard and resurfacing of about 1½ miles of Newhope between Talbert and Warner avenues.
City staff said such design work is usually done in-house but the city engineering division is strained by a heavy capital improvement workload and the expansion of the 405 Freeway.
The residential repaving will occur next summer and cost about $1.7 million. The Newhope resurfacing has a $1.45-million budget and also will take place next year.