Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, June 5, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- First responders the hit of 30th annual Balboa Island Parade, USC mascot brings up the rear in surprise
- Department of Homeland Security removes list of sanctuary cities that included Huntington Beach
- 20-year-old woman fatally shot in Costa Mesa ID’d, suspect at large
- Carl St.Clair selects Verdi’s ‘Requiem’ for his Pacific Symphony finale
Inside
- Early College High School seniors ready for future, with college credits in the bank
- 4 men arrested, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in altercation outside Balboa Peninsula bar
- Visit Huntington Beach President and CEO Kelly Miller to retire in October
- Marina softball beats Westlake to win first CIF title in 30 years
- Jake rakes walk-off as Estancia baseball wins second CIF championship
