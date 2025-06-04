Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 29, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Los Amigos seniors lean into futures following graduation
- Father killed while teaching teen daughter to drive in Laguna Beach on Memorial Day ID’d
- Costa Mesa planners get the buzz on Hive Live, a 1,050-unit complex landing soon
- Pacific Symphony returns to Irvine for another ‘spectacular’ summer season
Inside
- Fountain Valley police arrest DUI driver who crashes into scene of fatal accident
- Teen accused of murder in fatal flare gun shooting in Huntington Beach; police seek security video
- UC Irvine police look for rape suspect after campus attack
- Estancia baseball back in CIF final after another one-run victory
- Early lead vanishes for Fountain Valley baseball in CIF semifinals
- Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball season ends one match short of state finals
- Newport Harbor quartet helps Team USA Cadet women’s water polo team earn gold
