Election 2018: Meet the candidates for Fountain Valley City Council

1. The 405 improvement project is on and means the city of Fountain Valley will be impacted for a minimum of five years for the 405 Freeway expansion, onramp/offramp work, Fountain Valley bridges going down, street work, etc. I will help out in all ways I can, to include getting the latest updates to the people, so they may maneuver themselves around and deal with freeway lane closures, city street detours ... more traffic on our streets, etc.