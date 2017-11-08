Fountain Valley affirms commercial marijuana ban

Recreational marijuana-related businesses will be banned in Fountain Valley, the City Council affirmed Tuesday.

The council voted 4-0 without discussion to approve the final reading of an ordinance to ban all commercial marijuana activity such as shops and delivery services, plus outdoor cultivation. Councilman Mark McCurdy was absent.

When the council passed its first reading of the ordinance in October, the city’s attorney suggested seeing how other cities that allow commercialization manage the industry and raised the possibility of lifting the ban later.

California voters last year passed Proposition 64, legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults. But the law allows local control. Cities have until the end of this year to preemptively ban marijuana-related commercial activity. The state will begin issuing business licenses for shops and other commercial endeavors Jan. 1.

Fountain Valley already prohibits medical marijuana commercial activity.

Recreation center renovations

Work will begin soon on an exterior refresh of the city recreation center.

The council agreed to a package totaling more than $974,000 to update the 40-year-old building at 16400 Brookhurst St., which has a leaky roof and windows, crumbling stucco, deteriorating wood shake siding and design elements that give vandals more surfaces for tagging or access points to climb onto the roof.

The package breaks out to $599,599 to Orange-based Archico Design Build Inc. for construction; $235,842 to Gardena-based AndersonPenna Partners Inc. for construction management and preconstruction services; $11,900 to Randall K. Meyer of Aliso Viejo for architectural construction support; and $127,101 for contingencies.

Work is slated to begin in January and be completed in June.

