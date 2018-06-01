Fountain Valley’s next budget will fund fire station, City Hall improvements

The Fountain Valley City Council is set to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year when it meets Tuesday.
The city expects $121.7 million in revenues and $111.8 million in expenditures, plus $28.3 million in capital projects.
The general fund operating budget, the city’s primary operating fund, has a $5.9 million surplus, according to budget documents.
General fund revenues are projected to increase by about $2.3 million this year, primarily due to 3% increases in property and sales taxes .
Capital improvement funds include $750,000 to remodel the fire station on Bushard Street; $150,000 to modernize the kitchen and a meeting room at the recreation center; $100,000 for interior City Hall improvements; $80,000 for new security cameras at several city facilities; and $60,000 for automatic security gates at the fire stations.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a study session followed by the regular session at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 10200 Slater Ave.