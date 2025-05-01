Thousands of runners, each with their own story, set to take on the OC Marathon

A runner leaps over the finish line of the 2024 Orange County Marathon and Half Marathon at the OC Fairgrounds & Event Center in Costa Mesa. This year’s event takes place Sunday.

It took time for Christine Mayfield to overcome the dread she felt in open spaces after she and five of her family members survived a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas almost eight years ago. When she eventually laced up her favorite pair of New Balance shoes again, she did so with purpose: the Placentia resident made it her goal to complete 58 marathons in honor of each person killed in the attack.

Mayfield is poised to cross that milestone Sunday at the Orange County Marathon. She said she wouldn’t have gotten to this point without the patience and support of a group of 10 women she’ll run with this weekend, which includes one other survivor of the same shooting.

“It made all of us realize that community is everything,” Mayfield said. “We do everything together. We talk so much ... it has been seven and a half years of really leaning on each other and realizing we are blessed, we have our lives. There were 58 angels who did not come home from the concert that night.”

Even after completing her 58th marathon, Mayfield and her group plan to continue sharing the stories of their “angels.” In the process, they’ve connected with a broad and diverse community of runners, each going the distance for their inspiring reasons.

“When you’re at the start line of a marathon you’re very cognizant of the fact that your special story is one of many special stories,” Mayfield said.

“You look at the person next to you and perhaps they just finished their last chemo treatment. perhaps they just lost a parent or a tragedy in their own life, or a huge victory. Someone standing right next to you might have lost 100 pounds.”

A runner wearing a sombrero and speedo, approaches the finish line with other runners of last year’s Orange County Marathon. (Eric Licas)

As of Thursday, there were about 3,600 people registered to run the marathon, 10,500 for the half marathon on Sunday, the event’s race director, Gary Kutscher said. They include David Lyman, a retired Navy technician who plans to run the 26.2 mile course wearing a 74-pound blast suit to raise awareness for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warriors Foundation, as well as members of Ainsley’s Angels, an organization of runners who push people with disabilities along with them in chariots so they can experience the joy of crossing the finish line.

The routes laid out for the OC Marathon will feature plenty of challenges, including a late uphill section that can intimidate some as they approach it, Kutscher said. But the courses are not as hilly as similar events and a net downhill path, which can allow for faster times.

“It is probably one of the most beautiful half marathons that anyone will ever run,” Kutscher said. “Starting at Fashion Island you turn the corner on MacArthur and you have the entire Pacific Ocean staring at you.”

Kutscher advised those interested in cheering runners on to find positions away from the starting line. That allows the pack to thin out and makes spotting an individual among the throng easier.

For the half marathon, he recommended watching from Castaways Park near mile 7, or around mile 11 along Irvine Avenue. For the full marathon, he suggested going to the foot bridge at South Coast Plaza or to the Bird Streets in the Mesa Verde area. The latter tend to draw a large gathering of people form surrounding neighborhood, creating a grassroots, festival like atmosphere.

One place visitors are sure to catch up with runners is the finish line at the OC Fair & Event Center. It will also be the site of a carnival Kutscher described as a “celebration of running,” giving attendees an opportunity to “be social with other like-minded healthy people.”

Joeclyn Alvarez arranges medals for finishers of the Orange County Marathon in 2024. (Eric Licas)

There will also be a lifestyle and fitness expo at the event center on Friday. And for Saturday, at least 4,000 people are signed up to participate in a 5K run and over 6,500 children will take on the Kids Run.

The latter event is a recent addition encouraged by the marathon’s primary sponsor, Hoag Hospital. They’ve invested heavily into the race in hopes of promoting more active lifestyles and getting people to think about their health earlier.

The race has seen significant growth due to a rising popularity of running clubs and growing health consciousness, Kutscher said. There was a dip in younger participants in the OC marathon around 2019, but this year the number of registered runners aged 18 to 34 is almost equal to those in the 35 to 45 bracket. And as many as 25% of those joining this year will be attempting their very first marathon or half-marathon.

Kutscher advised new marathon runners to stay hydrated and “high five the volunteers or say, ‘Thank you.’ When you have that spirit of happiness while you’re running, really it’s good for you. If you have a happiness about you it will help you in your run.”