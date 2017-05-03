Facelift proposed for Fountain Valley rec center

Fountain Valley’s recreation center could get a $1 million exterior refresh.

The 40-year-old building, part of the Mile Square Regional Park complex, has a leaky roof and windows, crumbling stucco, deteriorating wood shake siding and design elements that give vandals more surfaces for tagging or access points to climb onto the roof.

City Community Services Manager Rob Frizzelle, who coordinates programming inside the building at 16400 Brookhurst St., said it is long overdue for renovations, but is a point of city pride.

The rec center and adjoining sports park host classes, meetings, markets, concerts and the annual Summerfest carnival, which this year will coincide with the city’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The recreation hub is a front door to the community, Frizzelle said.

“What we’re lacking in a downtown in Fountain Valley we really make up for that at that facility,” he said.

The proposed project is part of Fountain Valley’s broader capital improvements program for next year.

In a report for the City Council, public works staff breaks down the proposed million-dollar project like this:

Windows: $200,000. The store-front windows’ aluminum mullions – the vertical bars between the glass panes – have been corroded by water from the irrigation system.

Roof: $166,000. Replace the failing, dry rot-weakened cedar shake with a modern steel roof.

Entry modernization: $100,000

Paint: $75,000

Sports figures: $57,000. This decorative feature places larger-than-life aluminum silhouettes of volleyball, baseball, tennis and basketball players in action near the building’s entrances.

Vandal-proofing: $20,000

Consultant fees, insurance and contingency make up the remaining $382,000.

Interim City Manager John Sibley told the council last month that the funding would come out of the unallocated portion of already-issued municipal bonds.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD