Fountain Valley man arrested after drugs and loaded gun are found during traffic stop, police say

A Fountain Valley man was arrested on suspicion of having a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop early Thursday, police said.
Fountain Valley police pulled over a vehicle near Azalea Avenue and Everest Circle at about 2:45 a.m. The reason for the stop isn’t clear.
Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they searched the man. An officer and his police dog, Figo, found a loaded handgun concealed under the center console of the vehicle, according to police.
Thomas Nguyen, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with controlled substances, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nguyen was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN