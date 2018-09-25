2 arrested after drugs, gun and cash are found in car during Fountain Valley traffic stop

A routine traffic stop led a Fountain Valley police officer and his trainee to arrest two convicted felons on suspicion of multiple drug-related offenses, authorities said.
A man and his female passenger were pulled over near Harbor Boulevard and Warner Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 for traffic violations, according to a Police Department post on Facebook.
The officer and the trainee noticed a .38-caliber revolver in an open tool bag in the back seat of the car, police said. A further search of the car turned up 25.1 grams of methamphetamine and 30.1 grams of marijuana along with cash, the Facebook post said.
The woman was concealing an additional 9.2 grams of methamphetamine, 27 OxyContin pills and 28 hydrocodone pills in the front of her jeans, police said.
Andrew Weatherly, 39, of Ontario and Michelle Wilson, 38, of Costa Mesa were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale/transportation, possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm, and being convicted felons in possession of a firearm, police said. Details of their previous convictions were unavailable.