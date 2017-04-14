Woman sought in theft of two iPhones from F.V. roller rink

Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman suspected of stealing two iPhones from the Fountain Valley Skating Center.

Police said two iPhone 6S smartphones left unattended at the roller skating rink at 9105 Recreation Circle were stolen shortly after 7 p.m. April 6.

A security camera captured photos of a woman suspected in the crime. Police described her as black, about 20 years old, 5 feet 4, with shoulder-length black hair. She was wearing a gray shirt with shoulder cutouts, skinny jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Dave Cabrera at (714) 593-4495 or dave.cabrera@fountainvalley.org.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN