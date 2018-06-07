Golden West College to shutter student newspaper, cancel most journalism classes

Golden West College will close the student newspaper after 52 years of publishing and cancel most of its journalism courses because of low enrollment, a college spokesman said Thursday.
“This was a difficult decision, but ultimately we need to put classes where there is stronger student demand and need,” Chris McLaughlin said, adding that the Huntington Beach community college has “finite resources.”
Journalism instructor Gary Metzker, who serves as advisor to the student newspaper, The Western Sun, said he was “stunned” to learn the news Tuesday from David Hudson, dean of arts and letters.
“It really takes away the student voice,” Metzker said, adding that he would no longer work at Golden West but will continue teaching journalism at Cal State Long Beach. “Our website and newspaper are truly the only places where students can learn about what’s going on on campus.”
The cutbacks are not just in journalism. Biology, design, digital art/digital media, and environmental studies will also see courses and labs eliminated in the fall semester.
The 13 students who were enrolled in Golden West’s journalism classes are being contacted by Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa to see if they’re interested in taking similar offerings there, McLaughlin said.
Golden West and Orange Coast College are about 10 miles apart and in the same community college district. OCC still publishes a student newspaper, The Coast Report.
McLaughlin clarified that Golden West doesn’t offer journalism as a major and said mass communication, a general education course, will still be offered, as it’s the “most popular journalism course” with “strong enrollment.”
Metzker said he was actively working to revamp the journalism program by offering more classes. He and his students debuted a website for the student newspaper earlier this year. The site currently features a story about low turnout in the last student election and a review of a campus production of “Evita.”
Journalism classes offered at Golden West were limited with class sizes averaging about 10 students, according to Casey Wilson, the Sun’s editor.
About six students were on staff each semester, Wilson explained, producing stories on campus news and events for a bi-monthly print edition.
“It’s sad to see it go,” said features editor Spencer Otte. “It’s a small paper but I thought it was very valuable. As far as I know there isn’t a local paper covering Golden West stuff anymore because of budget cuts."
Wilson and Otte credit their experience working on the newspaper as inspiration to pursue careers in journalism.