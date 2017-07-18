Young racers set sail in Governor’s Cup

The 51st annual Governor’s Cup regatta started racing Tuesday off Newport Beach, with top young sailors from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States competing through Sunday.

Three skippers from Newport Beach are among the competitors — all younger than 23 — in the invitational event hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club.

The Governor’s Cup is the world’s oldest international youth match racing event.

Newport Beach again will play host to some of the world’s best young sailors at the World Sailing Youth Match Racing Championship from July 30 through Aug. 5.