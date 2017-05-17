Costa Mesa's private Halecrest Park is ready to party for its 60th anniversary

Halecrest Park has been part of Diana Moore’s life for as long as she can remember.

She was raised in Costa Mesa’s Halecrest community, which surrounds the facility. She remembers monkeying around on the park’s metal playground equipment as a youngster.

“It was very simple — kind of that old-fashioned feel,” she recalled during an interview at the Halecrest clubhouse on Killybrooke Lane.

The connection followed her into adulthood. She had her wedding reception in the park in 1993 and often took her children there when they were younger.

The gazebo and wedding walk at Halecrest Park, a private facility in Costa Mesa, where venues are available to rent and the grounds are open periodically for events throughout the year.

About 10 years ago, Moore took things one step further and joined the volunteer board of directors that oversees the private facility.

Today she is park administrator for Halecrest. In that paid staff role, she’s helping to plan a public celebration Saturday to mark the park’s 60th anniversary.

“It’s been exciting, for sure,” Moore said of the milestone. “I feel fortunate to be a part of its growth, because we’ve grown hugely even since I was a member here.”

Halecrest currently has a membership roster of about 250 families — “probably 1,000-plus” people in all, Moore said — and more than 60 additional families are waiting to get in.

Anyone in Orange County can apply to be a member.

“Some call us the ‘hidden jewel’ of Costa Mesa, but I don’t think we’re the hidden jewel anymore,” Moore said with a laugh. “I think people know about us now.”

The park

Halecrest isn’t exactly hidden, but it is a bit off the beaten path.

Located a touch south of Gisler Avenue and east of Harbor Boulevard, the park is somewhat triangular, bounded largely by Killybrooke Lane, Watson Avenue and Killybrooke Elementary School.

Surrounding the property are Costa Mesa’s Halecrest and Hall of Fame neighborhoods, which were developed starting in the mid- to late 1950s. Even today, Moore said, the area has “that really comfortable, old-fashioned kind of flavor.”

Halecrest Park encompasses about five acres and includes a playground, two swimming pools, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts and large open areas shaded by lush canopies of mature trees.

The main pool at Halecrest Park is one of two swimming pools at the 5-acre facility.

The pools attracted the attention of Johnny Johnson and his family.

The family’s first home in Costa Mesa didn’t have enough room in the backyard for a pool, so the man selling the property recommended that Johnson check out Halecrest.

That was 37 years ago. Johnson and his wife, Dorothy, have been members ever since.

“Our children practically grew up there,” Johnson, a 78-year-old Mesa Verde resident, said with a chuckle.

Over the years, members of the Johnson clan have regularly visited the facility to play volleyball, swim, barbecue, picnic and attend social activities. Johnson said he still goes to the gym there and his wife swims in the mornings.

Membership dues at Halecrest can vary but largely run about $75 a month per household.

“I think it’s really the biggest bargain in Costa Mesa for families,” Johnson said. “To maintain a pool in your own backyard you couldn’t do for what you pay in fees at the club.”

Johnson said the park also is attractive because it’s secured and fenced in.

That’s often cited as a reason families enjoy Halecrest, said the park’s activities director, Sharon Comer, who also is a paid staff member.

“Your kids can be running around and you don’t have to worry,” she said.

Tiles from donors are displayed at Halecrest Park in Costa Mesa.

Comer, who lives in Mesa del Mar, has been working at Halecrest for about 10 years. During that time, she has taught swimming and led development of children’s camps held during the summer and other school breaks.

“This is my pride and joy,” she said. “These kids will spend their summer with each other, but they don’t go to the same school during the year. Then they come back that first day of camp and they see each other and they’re hugging and they’re so happy to see you.”

Halecrest isn’t exclusively a members-only affair. Its venues are available to rent and the grounds are open periodically for events throughout the year, such as an annual chili cook-off.

Anniversary celebration

The public is invited to attend Halecrest’s 60th-anniversary celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park, 3107 Killybrooke Lane.

The party will include a horseshoe tournament, family games, food, a beer garden, frozen treats and live music from the band Dead End Road.

For more information, visit halecrestpark.com.

