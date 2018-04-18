Huntington Harbour closes as Coast Guard replaces Anaheim Bay navigation light

Boats will be unable to enter or leave Huntington Harbour on Wednesday afternoon as the Coast Guard uses a helicopter to replace a jetty navigation light in Anaheim Bay.
The Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station's Facebook page made the announcement Wednesday morning. The post did not specify how long Anaheim Bay would be closed to civilian boat traffic. Huntington Harbour connects to Anaheim Bay.
The navigation light being replaced was destroyed during high surf generated by Hurricane Marie off the coast of Mexico in 2014, according to the Facebook post.
