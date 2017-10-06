25th Harvesters fashion show hits the runway at South Coast Plaza

The 25th annual Harvesters fashion show and luncheon Thursday kicked off a series of three fashion shows this week at South Coast Plaza’s Pavillon special-events venue to help the Costa Mesa mall celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Twelve luxury designers were featured at the Harvesters show, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

The two other fashion events are the Harper’s Bazaar show and party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and designer John Varvatos’ fall and winter collection at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a concert and party.

For more information, visit southcoastplaza.com.