Huntington Beach will provide police helicopter services to Irvine

Irvine will receive police helicopter services from Huntington Beach under a three-year contract.
The Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved providing air support on a per-call basis at an hourly rate starting at $770 for the first year. Rates will adjust annually.
The contract could generate $300,000 a year for Huntington Beach, according to a city staff report.
Huntington Beach’s Air Support Unit helps with patrol and traffic operations, search and rescue, aerial photography and more, according to the city website.
Huntington Beach also provides the service to Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.
Police Department is awarded $550,000 grant
The City Council also approved a $550,000 grant to the Police Department from the California Office of Traffic Safety to reimburse costs associated with sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints, a full-time DUI officer, traffic enforcement and computers for motor officers.
The one-year grant will help the department implement “progressive and innovative enforcement techniques” to step up efforts against driving under the influence, according to Police Chief Robert Handy.
Councilman Patrick Brenden said he was happy that “money is available to us and put to good use in Huntington Beach.”
Permit parking approved for Royalist Drive and Willett Lane
The council also approved adding 27 addresses along Royalist Drive and Willett Lane to a residential permit parking district.
Some residents petitioned the city to be included in the district because they said vehicles were blocking their driveways and their ability to park in front of their homes.
City staff investigated the issue and determined that unrestricted parking hinders the availability of on-street parking for residents and guests.
Three residents urged the council to table the matter to collect more input from community members.
Linda Tierno said parking is a “huge issue” but that designating the area for permit parking would affect residents of a nearby apartment building.
The area is near Circle View Elementary School, Marina High School and an apartment complex.