Huntington Beach considers public art master plan to promote the city as an art hub

A comprehensive public art program intended to promote Huntington Beach as an art hub will go before the City Council for consideration Monday night.
The proposal by Councilwoman Lyn Semeta says the program could provide a boost to local development, tourism and beautification.
The plan would help provide a comprehensive strategy for art in public places or on public property, according to a city staff report. It also would outline procedures for management, funding, public engagement and site selection.
The staff recommendation calls on the city manager to research funding options and review how city boards and departments can play a role in the public art program.
Potential lease extension for Huntington Beach Youth Shelter
In other business Monday, the council will consider a 10-year lease and management agreement with Waymakers to continue operating the Huntington Beach Youth Shelter at 7291 Talbert Ave.
Waymakers, formerly known as Community Service Programs, has helped more than 1,200 children from Huntington Beach and surrounding communities since it began operating the 12-bed shelter for homeless and at-risk youths, according to a city staff report.
In 2017, the facility served 40 clients who were Huntington Beach residents and 20 who were referred by the Huntington Beach Police Department.
Broadcasting methods
The council also will look at ways to broadcast public meetings, local events and other programming besides using public cable television.
The city has been part of the Public Cable Television Authority since 1990 and entered a formal joint powers agreement in 2004. The agreement helps municipalities provide content for local residents.
But as many residents have shifted to the internet for news or shows, Semeta and Councilman Patrick Brenden proposed reviewing alternative methods.
Monday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.
Twitter: @vegapriscella