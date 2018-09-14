Man killed in crash in Huntington Beach; DUI suspect is arrested

A 24-year-old man died Thursday evening after the minivan he was in was hit by a car driven by a man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, Huntington Beach police said.
Police responded to the area of Warner Avenue and Brightwater Drive at about 6:45 p.m. in response to a report of a traffic collision. According to a news release, a 31-year-old man was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra east on Warner when he lost control of the car and hit a 2002 Honda Odyssey traveling west.
The 24-year-old man, a passenger in the Odyssey, was ejected from the vehicle and died, police said. Police did not publicly identify him.
The Nissan driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. His name and city of residence were not disclosed.
The Odyssey’s driver, a 65-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.