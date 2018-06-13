Proposal for assisted-living facility in Huntington Beach is delayed at applicant’s request

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission’s consideration of a proposal to build an assisted-living facility on a vacant lot off Garfield Avenue has been delayed until December at the applicant’s request.
Commissioners voted 4-0 without discussion Tuesday to postpone the matter. Commissioners John Scandura, Bill Crowe and Connie Mandic were absent.
The applicant, AMG & Associates LLC, has proposed a two-story, 28,000-square-foot Autumn Care facility on a 30,000-square-foot lot surrounded by commercial uses on three sides and a mobile-home park to the west.
AMG requested a conditional use permit, an analysis of the project’s potential environmental effects and a variance for building height of 33.5 feet to 38.5 feet instead of the 18-foot maximum within 45 feet of a residential district. The application also requested an increase in the city general plan’s maximum floor area from 10,500 square feet to 30,000 square feet.
City senior planner Rick Ramos said Wednesday that the applicant indicated it is reviewing the project in light of city staff’s recommendation that the proposal be denied.
Ramos wrote in a staff report that the project is “out of scale” with the neighboring mobile-home park because of its height, number of stories and bulk. It also would affect the privacy and quality of life of mobile-home residents, Ramos said
The majority of the 44 rooms would be for senior assisted living, with 17 reserved for Alzheimer’s/memory care. The rooms would have one or two beds.
The facility would include a communal kitchen and dining, activity and outdoor spaces. An underground parking structure would contain 38 spaces.
Access to the site would be from Garfield Avenue through an easement across the nearby Walgreens property.
Restaurant approved to sell alcohol
In other business Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved Eat at Joe’s request for a conditional use permit to sell alcohol.
The restaurant is on Edinger Avenue in Goldenwest Plaza, which includes retail shops and eating and drinking establishments. Three of the seven restaurants in the center have a license to sell, serve and allow consumption of alcohol.
City staff added conditions for approval such as maintaining a “restaurant atmosphere” by making food service available until an hour before closing time and limiting promotions for happy hour or reduced alcohol prices.