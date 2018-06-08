Huntington Beach commissioners to consider assisted-living facility and restaurant’s request to sell alcohol

Huntington Beach planning commissioners Tuesday will take up a proposal to create an assisted-living facility on a vacant lot off Garfield Avenue.
The plan is for a 28,000-square-foot Autumn Care facility to be built on a 30,000-square-foot lot surrounded by commercial uses on three sides and a mobile-home park to the west.
The applicant, AMG & Associates LLC, is requesting a conditional use permit, an analysis of the project’s potential environmental effects and a variance for building height of 33.5 feet to 38.5 feet instead of the 18-foot maximum within 45 feet of a residential district. The application also requests an increase in the city general plan’s maximum floor area from 10,500 square feet to 30,000 square feet.
The majority of the 44 rooms would be for senior assisted living, with 17 reserved for Alzheimer’s/memory care. The rooms would have one or two beds.
The two-story facility would include a communal kitchen and dining, activity and outdoor spaces.
An underground parking structure would contain 38 spaces. Access to the site would be from Garfield Avenue through an easement across the nearby Walgreens property.
A staff report recommends denial of the project. City senior planner Rick Ramos said in the report that the project is “out of scale” with the neighboring mobile-home park because of its height, number of stories and bulk. It also would affect the privacy and quality of life of mobile-home residents, Ramos said.
Restaurant requests permit to sell alcohol
In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission will consider a restaurant’s request for a conditional use permit to sell alcohol.
Eat at Joe’s is on Edinger Avenue in Goldenwest Plaza, which includes retail shops and eating and drinking establishments. Three of the seven restaurants in the center have a license to sell, serve and allow consumption of alcohol.
City staff wants conditions for approval such as maintaining a “restaurant atmosphere” by making food service available until an hour before closing time and limiting promotions for happy hour or reduced alcohol prices.
The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.