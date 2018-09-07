H.B. Planning Commission to review revisions to proposed school site development

Bearing in mind residents’ concerns about increased traffic congestion and loss of public parkland, a developer's modified proposal to build 51 single-family homes on a former school site at 14422 Hammon Lane will go before the Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The Sea Dance residential development’s revised plan reduces the number of homes from 53 to 51, decreases on-street parking from 74 to 70 spaces, and increases the public park from 1.15 acres to 1.30 acres. The plan also outlines private streets, public utilities and a water-quality basin lot.
The proposal was scheduled for review in July, but applicant Rick Wood of Irvine-based TRI Pointe Homes delayed the item to scale down the project. Commissioners reviewed the modified proposal during a study session last week.
Wood is requesting a permit to develop the single-family homes with reduced lot widths — instead of the minimum 60 feet — and varying lot sizes instead of the minimum 6,000 square feet, according to the staff report.
Because the developer is seeking exceptions on lot sizes, the project must provide benefits both for residents of the new development and the general public, according to city planners.
Proposed benefits include the public park and improvements, such as landscaping, irrigation, lighting and playground equipment that the area homeowners association would maintain at no cost to taxpayers. Members of the public could legally park on private streets to use the new park.
The project could eventually save the public money because it would replace Franklin Park, which is operated and maintained jointly by the city and the Westminster School District, according to city planning staff.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m in the Civic Center, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach.