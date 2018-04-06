Possible H.B. code change would create permit process for Central Park restaurants to sell alcohol

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday will discuss amending a section of the city's municipal and zoning code to establish a permit process for Central Park restaurants interested in selling alcohol.
The amendment would create a conditional use permit process for alcohol sales at full-service restaurants in the open space and park recreation zoning district.
According to municipal code, alcohol is currently permitted in public parks only with a permit and only during a special event.
Kathy May's Lake View Cafe and Park Bench Cafe are the only establishments in Central Park that could apply for the permit. Snack stands, walk-up counters and similar operations would not qualify.
The pending discussion comes after City Councilman Patrick Brenden directed city staff in January to research potential revisions based on past requests from Kathy May's Lake View Cafe to sell alcohol.
The requests were made after customers asked to have a glass of wine or beer with their meals, according to Brenden.
He proposed requiring that outdoor seating spaces be enclosed and operated as a restaurant with full table service. Alcohol could be consumed only when patrons dine in, and the operator must be in good standing with the city, Brenden added.
If planning commissioners support the proposed revisions, the amendment will move to the City Council for final approval.
Tuesday's commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.
