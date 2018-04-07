Huntington Beach celebrates opening of its first ‘all-inclusive’ beach playground

Huntington Beach officials and community members celebrated the grand opening Saturday of the city's first beach playground designed for all children — with disabilities or without.
The pirate-themed "all-inclusive" playground, created by Dave Bang Associates Inc., is north of the pier near Ninth Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
The 4,660-square-foot playground is equipped with features that allow wheelchair access on special swing sets, according to David Dominguez, city facilities and development manager.
Several community members had asked why the city didn't offer a beach playground like neighboring cities such as Newport Beach.
Dominguez said the new playground is a good fit for families with children who may be afraid of the water.