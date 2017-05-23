Public’s choice decorates utility box on pier after Huntington Beach art contest

The weather-beaten green paint on a utility box on the Huntington Beach Pier has been replaced with an artistic scene evoking the city’s seaside culture as part of a newly formed group’s mission to beautify the city.

About a month ago, the public was asked to choose a favorite from among 10 pieces submitted by Huntington Beach High School art students.

In a ceremony Saturday at the pier, the work of Kayla Bourdeau Rubio was revealed as the winner after about 2,600 votes were cast online.

The once-mundane utility box now features a vinyl wrap of Rubio’s depiction of a surfer and various sea animals.

Malia Merrill’s jellyfish art came in second, and Jillian Gotz placed third with her seashell-themed piece.

Courtesy of Huntington Beach Public Art Alliance The winning art was installed as a vinyl wrap on the weather-beaten green utility box. The winning art was installed as a vinyl wrap on the weather-beaten green utility box. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Public Art Alliance)

First prize was a $250 gift card to the Art Supply Warehouse in Westminster, and second and third prizes were $150 and $100 cards. The seven other contestants received $50 cards.

The Huntington Beach Public Art Alliance, which organized the project to encourage public art in town, received a commendation from the city during the event.

This was the alliance’s first project, but Kim Kramer, a founder of the group, said there are many to come.

Details of the second project will be announced in coming weeks, Kramer said. It will involve a parade, an exhibit at Pier Plaza and installation of 30 pieces of art, he said.

For more information about the Huntington Beach Public Art Alliance, visit gofundme.com/hbpaa.

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot