Construction worker injured when jackhammer ignites gas line in Huntington Beach

A man was injured Thursday when a construction crew struck a gas line with an electric jackhammer, causing a fire outside a Huntington Beach home, authorities said.

Huntington Beach fire officials received an emergency call at about 11 a.m. that a crew digging a trench along the side of the home at 6782 Derby Circle had hit a natural-gas main.

The jackhammer ignited the gas and started a fire, officials said.

The fire was limited to the gas line and was put out quickly after firefighters arrived. The home and nearby residences were not damaged.

The injured construction worker was taken to a hospital. Fire officials did not specify the extent of his injuries.

