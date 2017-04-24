Imaginology shows power of STEAM to more than 35,000 visitors

More than 35,000 people flocked to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa over the weekend for Imaginology , a free family event intended to promote interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The event, which ran Friday through Sunday, included games, crafts, 4-H competitions, hands-on activities and exhibits in fields such as sculpting, sewing, crocheting and robotics.

Guests also could watch sheep-shearing and milking demonstrations at Centennial Farm and greet some of the recent arrivals there, including baby lambs and piglets.

“We hope to expose local students and families to not just the fun of STEAM activities but also to careers in these fields,” Fair & Event Center spokeswoman Terry Moore wrote in an email Monday. “It’s fantastic when kids can dream of being rocket scientists, artists and botanists and see that their dreams are possible.”

For more information, visit ocfair.com/steam.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney