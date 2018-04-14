DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Imaginology kicks off, bringing 3 days of STEAM to Costa Mesa

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 13, 2018 | 5:35 PM

Students let off some STEAM on Friday on opening day of Imaginology — a three-day festival at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa celebrating and promoting interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The annual event features educational workshops, exhibits, hands-on activities and competitions in fields including ceramics, woodworking, 4-H, photography and poetry.

Advertisement

Guests also could check out a variety of attractions at Centennial Farm, including tractor rides and blacksmithing and sheep-shearing demonstrations, take in science-centric shows at the Hangar and munch on offerings from food concessionaires.

Imaginology continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but parking is $8 both days.

On Sunday, a celebration of Día del Niño will include workshops and performances recognizing the artistic and cultural contributions of Orange County's Latino community.

For more information and a full schedule of events and activities, visit ocfair.com/steam.

Advertisement
Advertisement