Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve nonprofit awards first college scholarships

Dr. Chris Lowe gives a demonstration to high school seniors on May 17 at the Shark Lab at Long Beach State.

Eight high school seniors have received some money to help them get started in college, thanks to a new scholarship provided by Huntington Beach environmental nonprofit Amigos de Bolsa Chica.

Amigos presented the scholarships to the students from Long Beach and Orange County-area high schools on May 17. The recipients, their families and guests were then treated to a tour of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, as well as the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach with Dr. Chris Lowe and Amigos volunteer Sam Lopez.

Ocean View High senior Alexa Barrera, the oldest daughter in her family and the first to attend college, was among the recipients. Barrera has been active in the Seahawks’ college preparatory program, Stepping Up, and served on the stunt cheerleading team this year.

She will enroll in the nursing program at Golden West College.

Eight high school seniors, seven pictured here, have received $5,000 scholarships through nonprofit Amigos de Bolsa Chica. (Courtesy of Amigos de Bolsa Chica)

The scholarship is named after Bill and Meredyth Stern, according to Amigos de Bolsa Chica President Mel Nutter. Bill Stern, an Amigos board member, died in 2022, and his wife Meredyth subsequently made a $2 million donation in his honor.

“She wanted to honor Bill by providing Amigos with some additional resources for the different things we were doing, including encouraging us to create the scholarship,” Nutter said. “It’s been kind of an exciting ride for us, because of course part of what Amigos de Bolsa Chica is interested in is environmental education. It’s a new thing. On the other hand, we anticipate we’re going to be doing it from now on out.”

The others awarded included Annabelle Kerendian of Lakewood High, Jillene Wetteland of Long Beach Poly High, Fernando Ortega of Santa Ana High, Yayoy Espinoza Soriano of Segerstrom High, Jim Le of Westminster High, Tiffany Nguyen of Garden Grove High and Kristy Huynh of Rancho Alamitos High. Each were selected after Amigos de Bolsa Chica received numerous applications.

Dr. Chris Lowe, right, talks with students on a tour of the Shark Lab at Long Beach State on May 17. (Courtesy of Amigos de Bolsa Chica)

Nutter said a framed picture has been signed by each recipient and will be sent to Meredyth Stern. He said it was fun meeting and celebrating the high school seniors.

“I had never been to the Shark Lab myself before, and it was really impressive,” Nutter said.