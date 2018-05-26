'80s take over the bay at Newport Dunes

Friday was flashback night along Newport Bay as Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort presented "'80s on the Bay," featuring musical hits from that decade spun by famed Los Angeles DJ Richard Blade.
The bay also is the splashdown pool for Newport Dunes' inflatable water park, which has returned for the summer.
The resort unveiled the expanded water park Friday evening with 10 large inflatables, including a new 17-foot slide, two trampolines and climbable icebergs, plus new monkey bars, bouncers and teeter-totters. The water park is open to the public through Labor Day.
Newport Dunes' Memorial Day weekend festivities also include the Beerfest fundraiser for the 1/1 Marine Foundation of Newport Beach on Saturday and the Boots on the Beach country music festival Sunday.
